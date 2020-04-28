Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,221 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 139,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,161,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,010,000 after purchasing an additional 137,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 111,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,443. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

