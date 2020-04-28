Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,749 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.03. 1,909,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,962. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

