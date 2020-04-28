Whittier Trust Co. Sells 7,336 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.17% of WD-40 worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,547,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,116,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDFC stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,519. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.55. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

