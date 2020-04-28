WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

WOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $475.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.50.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,325.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 321,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 119,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

