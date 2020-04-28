William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 816,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,140. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

