Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 248,821 iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 248,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 5.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 648,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.10. 3,724,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

