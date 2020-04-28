Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $5.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.03. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

