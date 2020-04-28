Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243,109 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,664 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xilinx worth $174,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,731. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

