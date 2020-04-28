Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Bought by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,879,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,358,374 shares during the quarter. Xunlei comprises 53.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 14.57% of Xunlei worth $32,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Shares of XNET traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. Xunlei Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XNET shares. ValuEngine upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.