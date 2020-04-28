Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,000. United Continental makes up approximately 11.7% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of United Continental as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Continental by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in United Continental by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. 59,642,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,464,668. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.