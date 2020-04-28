Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,040,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 5.52% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,599 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,910,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,302,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,329,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $34.74.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

