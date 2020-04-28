Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Invests $8.13 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 7.0% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,305,000 after purchasing an additional 264,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after buying an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $161.56. 8,970,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,146,842. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.