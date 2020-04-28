Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.44 Million

Brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report sales of $276.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.70 million and the lowest is $252.01 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $290.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $959.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.15 million to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Lynds acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $6,851,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $13,680,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $4,177,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 192,733 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $4,364,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

