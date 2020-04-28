Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce $202.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.50 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $188.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $838.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.45 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $911.72 million, with estimates ranging from $832.47 million to $950.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 56,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 225.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

