Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post $436.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.70 million and the lowest is $423.30 million. Stepan posted sales of $473.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCL. CL King began coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

