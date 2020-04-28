Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will report sales of $35.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.43 million and the lowest is $33.00 million. The Rubicon Project reported sales of $32.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year sales of $191.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.41 million to $193.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $245.02 million, with estimates ranging from $236.04 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 16.29%.

Several research firms have commented on RUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on The Rubicon Project from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,487.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth $4,892,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter worth $3,947,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 296,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 222,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RUBI opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The Rubicon Project has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $331.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

