Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

BEAM opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

