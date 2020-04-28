Zacks: DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given $30.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DarioHealth an industry rank of 36 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded DarioHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other DarioHealth news, Director Adam K. Stern bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $63,075.00. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRIO traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 215,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.35.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($7.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($6.70). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 216.56% and a negative net margin of 234.63%.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

