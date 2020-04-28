Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,514,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.64% of Zillow Group worth $198,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ Z traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. 2,583,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,993. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $204,114.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,837.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,355 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $279,905.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 312,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

