Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,152,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS traded down $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.00. 3,098,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.