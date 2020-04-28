ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $74,180.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00011859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.56 or 0.02501410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00210834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00060788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00047001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.