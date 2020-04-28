Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 3,255 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 3,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $229,900.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,547.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $52,328.80.

On Thursday, April 16th, Amit Sinha sold 11,609 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $830,856.13.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $80,996.24.

Shares of ZS traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.72. 3,034,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,055. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

