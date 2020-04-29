-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) This Quarter

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million.

HEXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on HEXO from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on HEXO from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 112,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period.

HEXO stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

