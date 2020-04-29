106,880 Shares in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Purchased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,154,000. Willis Towers Watson accounts for 1.2% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ARP Americas LP owned 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average of $193.19. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

