15,046 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 58.9% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $4,579,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 26.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 133,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

