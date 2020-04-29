230,000 Shares in IAA (NYSE:IAA) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of IAA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. 3,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. IAA’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

