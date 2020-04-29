23,032 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $123.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.39.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

