31,994 Shares in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Summit X LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Avangrid by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Avangrid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. 20,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.36. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

