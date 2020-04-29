3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 9th Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 3.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 175,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 10.0% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

Shares of MMM opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.91. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.