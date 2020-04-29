3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $146.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.55. 2,710,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $192.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Palo Capital boosted its stake in 3M by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 6,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management increased its stake in 3M by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,011,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,374,000 after buying an additional 717,118 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Company boosted its position in 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company now owns 118,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Park National lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National now owns 185,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group raised its holdings in 3M by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group now owns 2,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

