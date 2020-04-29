3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $163.00 at Deutsche Bank

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $158.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.64.

NYSE MMM opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

