43,941 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 47,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 38,424 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,564. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.