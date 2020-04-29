449,044 Shares in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 449,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Celestica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $611.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.50. Celestica Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Celestica’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

