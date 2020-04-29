5,417 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,417 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,877,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $28.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.94. 1,020,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,755. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.