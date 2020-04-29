60,719 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Stifel Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,897,000 after buying an additional 92,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,912,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 137,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,501,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,067,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after buying an additional 33,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Peacock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.