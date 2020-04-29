68,914 Shares in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

