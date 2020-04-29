97,726 Shares in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of First American Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FAF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens downgraded First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE:FAF opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

