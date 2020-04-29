A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,304.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

