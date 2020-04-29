A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:A2M) Insider Sells A$31,621,061.37 in Stock

A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:A2M) insider David Hearn sold 1,614,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$19.59 ($13.89), for a total transaction of A$31,621,061.37 ($22,426,284.66).

A2 Milk Company Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$11.28 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$19.00 ($13.48). The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$16.89 and a 200 day moving average of A$14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a PE ratio of 105.17.

About A2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, commercializes A1 protein free branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand.

