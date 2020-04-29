ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Vertical Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

ABB stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in ABB by 3.1% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 606,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 174,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,380,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,673,000 after acquiring an additional 370,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,491,000 after purchasing an additional 366,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

