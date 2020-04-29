ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 16 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 16 price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 19 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 14.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 16.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 18 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 18.30.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

