Acadian Timber (ADN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Acadian Timber to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$25.84 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19. The company has a market cap of $224.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$11.11 and a 52 week high of C$18.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADN shares. CIBC raised their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

