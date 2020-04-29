Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Update

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 7,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

