Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. On average, analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ACOR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 76,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,403. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.