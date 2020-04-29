Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

