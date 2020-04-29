ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS AMIGY traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

