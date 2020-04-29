Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Cfra

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cfra from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,972,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,077,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.