Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.