Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMD. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.64 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. 26,536,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,077,024. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

