Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.64 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,294,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661,774 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,767,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,764.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,181,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

